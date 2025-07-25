Let the 'Bodies' be remixed

Drowning Pool's 2001 nu metal anthem "Bodies" has received a new EDM remix courtesy of the duo SOFI TUKKER.

"This is one of the coolest collabs we've done," SOFI TUKKER says. "It is definitely the most unlikely. It started as a fun idea for DJ sets, and we quickly realized it was more than that. We haven't had a dancefloor weapon like this, maybe ever in our career."

"Whether it's a field of people or small intimate house party, this song exceeds our expectations every time," the duo continues. "It's so fun to see the primal excitement this song brings out in people. So grateful that Drowning Pool let us remake their iconic hit. Can't wait to play it together."

Drowning Pool guitarist CJ Pierce adds, "It's absolutely bada** what SOFI TUKKER did with their re-imagining of 'Bodies'! I'm all about the buildups and those sick breakdowns. Looking forward to experiencing it myself live at one of SOFI TUKKER's upcoming shows!"

The updated recording, dubbed "Bodies Hit the Floor," is out now on digital outlets.

In addition to being turned into an EDM banger, "Bodies" was recently sampled in a new song by rappers Offset and JID.

Drowning Pool put out their most recent album, Strike a Nerve, in 2022. They premiered a new single, "Madness," in April.

