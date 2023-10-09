Les Claypool collects solo discography in new box set, 'Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years'

Primus frontman Les Claypool has announced a new box set spanning his various solo endeavors.

The five-album collection, dubbed Adverse Yaw: The Prawn Song Years, includes releases from projects including the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains and the Fancy Band. It'll be released February 9.

"Let's put it this way … I think, with Primus and without, I've played every music festival in the last ten years, except Lilith Fair," Claypool says of his eclectic career. "You could say I'm the guy who doesn't fit in anywhere, but a little bit everywhere."

Claypool is se to return to the road with the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade on the Hunt for Green October Tour, kicking off October 11 in Oakland, California.

