Lemmy Kilmister tribute ceremony to be held at England's Download Festival

Lemmy Kilminster of Motorhead performs on stage on June 12th, 2005 at day three of the Download Festival, in Donington Park England. (Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

A tribute ceremony to late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister will be held Friday at the 2026 Download Festival in England.

The event is part of the ongoing Lemmy Forever initiative, in which a portion of Kilmister's ashes are enshrined in places important to him around the world.

Lemmy's ashes have previously been enshrined in places including the Rainbow Bar & Grill in Los Angeles, France's Hellfest and Wacken Open Air in Germany.

"It remains a responsibility we proudly carry," Motörhead manager Todd Singerman says of the Lemmy Forever events. "Not everyone can make the pilgrimage to visit Lemmy in Hollywood, so we are bringing Lem back to his fans. These places meant something to him, and they mean something to the people who loved him. It's important that they have somewhere they can come, raise a glass, share a story, and spend a moment with him."

The Download Lemmy Forever celebration will also pay tribute to late Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, who passed away in March.

"When Phil passed we lost such an important family member, and I know Lem would insist we all raise a glass to Phil as well," Singerman says.

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