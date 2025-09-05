Led Zeppelin releases performance video for 'In My Time of Dying' ahead of 'Live E.P.' release

Cover of Led Zeppelin's 'Live E.P.'/(Atlantic Records)
By Jill Lances

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration of their album Physical GraffitiLed Zeppelin is releasing a new live EP, titled Live E.P., and now they've shared another preview.

The band just dropped a video for "In My Time of Dying," featuring archival footage of their performance at London's Earls Court in May 1975. The band previously shared a performance of "Trampled Underfoot," also from Earls Court.

Live E.P. includes four live Led Zeppelin performances. In addition to the two Earls Court songs, there's also "Sick Again" and "Kashmir," both recorded at the Knebworth Festival in England in 1979.

In addition to the EP, the 50th anniversary of Physical Graffiti will be marked with the release of an update of 2015's three-LP Physical Graffiti Deluxe Edition, which includes the remastered version of the album, the bonus album featuring rough mixes and early versions of songs, and a new replica Physical Graffiti poster.

Both releases are due out Sept. 12 and are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!