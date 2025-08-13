Late Mark Lanegan & others featured on upcoming Chrissie Hynde '﻿Duets Special' ﻿album

'Duets Special' album artwork. Rhino
By Josh Johnson

Late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan is among the artists featured on an upcoming new album from Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde.

The record is called Duets Special, and, as its title suggests, finds Hynde singing with a number guest vocalists. Lanegan, for example, joins her for a rendition of the classic song "Can't Help Falling in Love," famously performed by Elvis Presley.

Others featured on Duets Special include The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Garbage's Shirley Manson, The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan. The album is due out Oct. 17.

Lanegan died in 2022 at age 57. Hynde was among the performers at the 2024 Lanegan tribute concert.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!