LA's Rainbow Bar & Grill holding Motörhead Day celebration

Los Angeles' Rainbow Bar & Grill, famously known as the late Lemmy Kilmister's favorite watering hole, will be hosting a Motörhead Day celebration.

Motörhead Day takes place annually on May 8 -- sing "the eighth of May" to the tune of "Ace of Spades" to understand why. The Rainbow's event will feature exclusive merch, giveaways and a performance by the Motörhead cover band Murder One.

The 2025 Motörhead Day also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the band, which formed in 1975.

Lemmy was a fixture at the Rainbow up until his death in 2015. Its patio was renamed Lemmy's Lounge in 2016, and his ashes were enshrined at the Rainbow in 2024.

Motörhead disbanded upon Lemmy's passing, though they continue to put out archival releases.

