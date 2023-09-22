Landon Barker, son of Travis, premieres debut single

Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has released his debut single.

The track called "Friends with Your EX," and it's being released on the elder Barker's DTA Records label. Travis also produced and plays drums on the song.

You can listen to "Friends with Your EX" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video, streaming now on YouTube, features social media star Charli D'Amelio, who Landon is dating.

Landon previously collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly on the song "Die in California."

Travis, meanwhile, is gearing up to release Blink-182's new album ONE MORE TIME..., the band's first album with returning member Tom DeLonge in over 10 years. ONE MORE TIME... is due out October 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.