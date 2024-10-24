Lamb of God's Mark Morton shares Lynyrd Skynyrd cover with Clutch's Neil Fallon

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has shared a cover of the Lynyrd Skynyrd song "The Needle and the Spoon" with vocals from Clutch's Neil Fallon.

"As a small kid in the '70s and '80s, southern rock bands were the soundtrack of my youth," Morton writes in an Instagram post. "None of them resonated any deeper with me than Lynyrd Skynyrd. Their signature guitar driven blues-rock has had a profound influence on my playing."

"Having toured with Clutch for many years and having been a fan of their music for even longer, I've long wanted to work together with Neil Fallon," he continues. "Covering 'The Needle and the Spoon' was something we were both excited to do together and we're thrilled with how it turned out."

You can listen to the cover now via digital outlets.

Morton released his debut solo album, Anesthetic, in 2019. It features contributions from Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy, Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, and the late Chester Bennington and Mark Lanegan.

Anesthetic was followed by the 2020 EP Ether, which includes a cover of The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels" featuring Halestorm's Lzzy Hale.

Lamb of God's most recent album is 2022's Omens.

