Lamb of God's Art Cruz brings the lightning to Imagine Dragons' "Thunder" in latest Drumeo video

Lamb of God drummer Art Cruz puts his spin on Imagine Dragons in the latest video from Drumeo.

As with the YouTube channel's previous installments, Cruz is presented with a drumless version of a song he's never heard before and is tasked with coming up with his own drum part. For Cruz, Drumeo selected the ID megahit "Thunder."

Cruz's rendition of "Thunder" is just as heavy as what you might expect from someone who mans the kit in Lamb of God — he even broke a crash cymbal while giving his first take.

Previous Drumeo videos include Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Thirty Seconds to Mars' "The Kill" and Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren playing Paramore's "Misery Business" after hearing them for the first time.

