Lamb of God sings the 'Blunt Force Blues' on latest 'Into Oblivion' track

Lamb of God has released a new song called "Blunt Force Blues," a track off the band's upcoming album, Into Oblivion.

The song hearkens back to LoG's origin, beginning in the metal scene of Richmond, Virginia.

"We learned how to play by watching and hanging out with other local dudes," says frontman Randy Blythe in a statement. "That's what we aspired to do – keep up with good local bands. They were just as much of an influence on us as any of the bigger bands from different cities."

Into Oblivion, the follow-up to 2022's Omens, drops March 13. It also includes the released songs "Sepsis," "Parasocial Christ" and the title track.

Lamb of God will launch a U.S. tour March 17 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

