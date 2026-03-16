Lamb of God rides 'St. Catherine's Wheel' in new video for '﻿Into Oblivion'﻿ track

Lamb of God has premiered the video for "St. Catherine's Wheel," a track off the band's new album, Into Oblivion.

"St. Catherine's Wheel" refers to the medieval torture device, joining Iron Maiden in the storied tradition of combining metal music with images of old elaborate execution methods.

Indeed, a St. Catherine's Wheel shows up in the "St. Catherine's Wheel" video, which you can watch streaming now on YouTube.

Into Oblivion, the follow-up to 2022's Omens, dropped Friday. Lamb of God played an album release show on Sunday in Philadelphia and will launch a full U.S. tour Tuesday in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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