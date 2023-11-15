Lamb of God announces 2024 Headbangers Boat concert cruise

Lamb of God will be headbanging on the high seas for another year.

The band has announced the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat concert cruise, taking place October 28 to November 1.

LoG will perform two headlining sets. The bill also includes Dethklok, Chimaira, Poison the Well, At the Gates and a solo performance by guitarist Mark Morton.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit HeadbangersBoat.com.

The inaugural Headbangers Boat set sail on Halloween. While the cruise was mostly a success — "Overall, it was truly one of the most positive and fun atmospheres we've been a part of," Lamb of God said — it was marred by the tragedy of a passenger going overboard.

