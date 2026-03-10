Lamb of God announces ﻿'Into Oblivion'﻿ release show in Philadelphia

Lamb of God has announced an intimate show in Philadelphia celebrating the release of the band's upcoming album, Into Oblivion.

The concert takes place at the Theatre of Living Arts on Sunday, two days after Into Oblivion drops. Tickets will be just $15 with fees included.

Registration for a chance at tickets is open now through Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Those chosen will be notified on Friday, and their credit card will be charged automatically.

Lamb of God will launch a full U.S. tour in support of Into Oblivion starting March 17 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

