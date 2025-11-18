Lamb of God announces 2026 US tour

Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs during a concert at Café Iguana on November 6, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Lamb of God has announced a U.S. tour for 2026.

The headlining outing launches March 17 in National Harbor, Maryland, and concludes April 26 in Boston.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin'-est, earth quakin'-est, ear-splittin'-est, mosh pittin'-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year," says guitarist Mark Morton.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Lamb-of-God.com.

Lamb of God released a new single, "Sepsis," in October. The band's most recent album is 2022's Omens.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.