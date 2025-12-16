Lacuna Coil announces 2026 tour with Escape the Fate

Cristina Scabbia Lacuna Coil performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys Neue Welt on November 3, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Lacuna Coil has announced a U.S. tour for 2026 alongside Escape the Fate.

The trek kicks off March 24 in New York City and will crisscross the country before wrapping up back in the Empire State on May 1 in Albany, New York.

Presales are open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LacunaCoil.com.

Lacuna Coil will be touring in support of their latest album, Sleepless Empire, which dropped in February.

Along with the tour announcement, Lacuna Coil has premiered the video for the Sleepless Empire track "Hosting the Shadow," which features Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, features footage from Lacuna Coil's live performance of "Hosting the Shadow" alongside Blythe at the 2025 Aftershock festival.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

