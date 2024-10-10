LA County DA shares update on Marilyn Manson case: "New evidence has emerged"

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has shared an update regarding its investigation into Marilyn Manson.

In a press release issued Wednesday, DA George Gascón writes, "Experienced prosecutors from our office's Sex Crimes Division are carefully reviewing new leads and additional evidence that continue to come to our attention from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's investigation."

"New evidence has emerged within the last few weeks, adding to an already extensive case file presented to our office by the LASD," the release continues. "It is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision."

Gascón adds, "We anticipate making a filing decision soon and will provide an update when that time comes."

The LASD began its investigation into Manson in 2021 and submitted its findings to the LADA in 2022.

Manson, born Brian Warner, was accused of abuse by his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood in 2021. Several other women also came forward with allegations against Warner, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022. In August, Warner filed an appeal in the defamation case after several of the counts in the suit were thrown out.

Warner has also been attempting a music comeback, launching the first Manson tour since the allegations in August. He's also releasing a new Manson record, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, on Nov. 22.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

