L7 announces 40th anniversary concert

L7 has announced a concert celebrating the band's 40th anniversary, taking place Oct. 3 at The Belasco in Los Angeles.

"[Guitarist] Suzi [Gardner] and I started the band way back in 1985 withstanding many trials and tribulations, band members, and misogynist rock dinosaurs," says vocalist Donita Sparks. "Gratefully, we survived, even thrived at times, and we want to celebrate with some of our very special friends who joined us along the way."

A presale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit L7theBand.com.

L7's 40-year career has spawned seven albums, the most recent of which is 2019's Scatter the Rats. They're best known for the single "Pretend We're Dead."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.