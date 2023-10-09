Kurt Cobain's guitar from final Nirvana show going up for auction

The guitar Kurt Cobain played during his final show with Nirvana is going up for auction.

The blue, left-handed Fender Mustang, also known as the Skystang I, will be available during an upcoming Julien's Auctions event, taking place November 16-18. It's expected to fetch between $1-2 million.

Cobain used the Skystang I during Nirvana's 1993-94 tour supporting their In Utero album, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary in September. The last show on the tour took place March 1, 1994, in Munich, Germany.

A portion of the proceeds from the Skystang I sale will be donated to the Kicking the Stigma mental health initiative.

Cobain's 1959 Martin D-18E guitar, which he played during Nirvana's famed MTV Unplugged special, sold for $6 million in 2020, making it the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.

