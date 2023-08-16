Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose among 'Billboard’s' list of the greatest rock lead singers of all time

Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose have landed in the top 10 of Billboard's picks for the 50 greatest rock lead singers of all time.

While The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger tops the list, Cobain lands pretty high at five, with the mag noting the late rocker "provided a blueprint for another type of frontperson, the type who lives and dies by the passion of their performance and not the lights or confetti around them. Along the way ... he became a figurehead for a generation finding its identity."

Rose comes at 10 on the list, noting that in the '80s his “remarkable vocal abilities and slithering live presence stood out from the pack and made him a dominant force in hard rock.”

Other rockers making the list include: The Cure's Robert Smith at 11, Paramore's Hayley Williams at 13, the late Chris Cornell at 17, The White Stripes' Jack White at 18, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder at 22, Judas Priest's Rob Halford at 24, Radiohead's Thom Yorke at 26 and Ozzy Osbourne at 32.

Surprisingly, despite being considered one of today's biggest rock stars, Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl lands at only 48.

