Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo & more featured in new Geddy Lee docuseries, 'Are Bass Players Human Too?'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central

By Josh Johnson

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Metallica's Robert Trujillo are featured in an upcoming docuseries called Are Bass Players Human Too?, hosted by Rush's Geddy Lee.

The show will find Lee visiting the homes of and jamming with fellow bassists as he "dive[s] deep into their lives and their inspirations."

Primus' Les Claypool and Hole's Melissa Auf der Maur are taking part, as well.

Are Bass Players Human Too? premieres December 5 on Paramount+. You can watch its trailer streaming now on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!