Krist Novoselic plays with Nirvana & Foo Fighters cover band

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation

By Josh Johnson

Krist Novoselic is once again revisiting Nirvana's music.

The bassist took the stage with the cover band FooVana during a show in Washington Thursday. As you might've guessed, FooVana plays the songs of both Nirvana and Foo Fighters, who, of course, share a member in Dave Grohl.

You can check out photos of the show, which featured Novoselic playing a number of Nirvana tunes, via the FooVana Instagram.

As previously reported, Novoselic performed Nirvana's debut single, a cover of the Shocking Blue song "Love Buzz," during a show in June alongside his Bona Fide Band project.

Both shows supported Novoselic's political party, the Cascade Party of Washington.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!