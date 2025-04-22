Korn's Jonathan Davis announces new collection with Freak on a Leash pet brand

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has announced a new collection with his pet products brand, Freak on a Leash.

Created in collaboration with fashion designer Ashton Michael, the line includes items such as spiked colors, bandanas, a matte gold leather leash and denim vests. A portion of the proceeds will be donated the Pup Culture Rescue dog rescue organization in Pasadena, California.

"The joy and love I get from my dog is like no other," Davis says. "It's a special bond we have. To be able to make something to dress them up kind of like your own style… and then giving back to dogs who don't have homes, it's just something that makes me feel something warm in my dark little heart."

For more info, visit FreakonaLeash.com.

Davis launched Freak on a Leash in 2022. Naturally, it's named after Korn's signature hit.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.