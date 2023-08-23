Korn's Brian "Head" Welch promotes local furniture store in new commercial

By Josh Johnson

Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch is lending his endorsement to Furniture City, a local furniture store in his hometown of Bakersfield, California.

Furniture City has shared a video on its Instagram of Welch walking around the store giving his thoughts on different items. Spoiler alert: He's a fan.

"This reminds me of Vegas," Welch says of a particular couch. "But the thing I like about Furniture City is, Vegas, will break the bank, Furniture City will not."

In addition to seeing Welch at Furniture City, you can catch him and Korn live at Sacramento's upcoming Aftershock Festival, taking place in October.

