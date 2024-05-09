Korn teases second collaboration with adidas

Korn is teasing a second collaboration with adidas.

The upcoming collection debuts on May 15 online via Korn's web shop and at select adidas stores. Available items include a green sequin tracksuit and supermodified shoes.

Korn launched their first line with adidas in October. The collaboration was a long time coming, as Korn was famous for wearing adidas track suits during their concerts in the '90s. They even put a song called "A.D.I.D.A.S." on their 1996 album, Life Is Peachy, which perpetuated the myth that the company's name stands for "All Day I Dream About Sex."

You can wear your Korn's adidas collection to the band's upcoming U.S. tour, which launches in September. The run also includes a 30th anniversary concert in Los Angeles on October 5.

