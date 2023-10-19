Korn launching collaboration with adidas: "Blurring lines and stripes since '93"

By Josh Johnson

In what seems like an inevitable turn of events, Korn has announced a new clothing line with adidas.

"Blurring lines and stripes since '93," the "Freak on a Leash" metallers say of the collaboration. "Official #KoRn x adidas Originals collection launches October 27."

Korn, of course, was famous for wearing adidas track suits during their concerts in the '90s. They even put a song called "A.D.I.D.A.S." on their 1996 album, Life Is Peachy, which perpetuated the myth that the company's name stands for "All Day I Dream About Sex."

The collection includes graphic tees, a hoodie, footwear and two tracksuits, one of which is decorated in purple sequins, akin to what frontman Jonathan Davis wears in the "A.D.I.D.A.S" video.

