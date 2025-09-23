Korn celebrating 20th anniversary of 'See You On the Other Side'

Korn is marking the 20th anniversary of their seventh studio album, See You On the Other Side, with some limited-edition vinyl reissues.
All formats are available for preorder now.
Originally released Dec. 6, 2005, See You On the Other Side was Korn's first album following the departure of longtime guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, and featured such songs as "Twisted Transistor" and "Coming Undone." It went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.
Korn is currently on a tour of Canada and will play Winnipeg on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at Kornofficial.com.
