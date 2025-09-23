Korn celebrating 20th anniversary of 'See You On the Other Side'

Cover of Korn's 'See You On the Other Side'/(Tempo Music)

Korn is marking the 20th anniversary of their seventh studio album, See You On the Other Side, with some limited-edition vinyl reissues.

The "Freak on a Leash" rockers are set to offer three different two-LP variants of the album on Nov. 21, including a blue/red blended LP on their official website. There will also be an orange/violet blend, sold at Hot Topic; and a magenta cloudy blend available at indie record stores. The album will also be reissued as a standard two-LP black vinyl, which will be sold at retailers.

The anniversary release will include the bonus track "Last Legal Drug," which will be available via digital outlets on Nov. 21.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released Dec. 6, 2005, See You On the Other Side was Korn's first album following the departure of longtime guitarist Brian "Head" Welch. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, and featured such songs as "Twisted Transistor" and "Coming Undone." It went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Korn is currently on a tour of Canada and will play Winnipeg on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at Kornofficial.com.

