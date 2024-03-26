Korn announces tour with Gojira & Spiritbox

Now we know what Korn was teasing.

After posting a mysterious video on Monday, March 25, the "Freak on a Leash" metallers announced a U.S. tour featuring support from Gojira and Spiritbox.

The outing stretches from September 12 in Tampa, Florida, to October 27 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, March 26, at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KornOfficial.com.

The tour also includes Korn's previously announced 30th anniversary concert, taking place October 5 in Los Angeles. The lineup for that show includes Gojira and Spiritbox as well as Evanescence, System of a Down guitarist Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway project and Vended.

