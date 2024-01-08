Korn announces giant London show with Spiritbox & more

System Of A Down And Korn Performs At Banc Of California Stadium Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Korn is headed across the pond in a big way this summer.

The "Freak on a Leash" metallers will headline London's historic Gunnersbury Park, which can hold around 40,000 people, on August 11. The bill also includes the bands Spiritbox and Wargasm, as well as rapper Denzel Curry and the metal outfit Loathe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit KornOfficial.com.

Korn will be touring Europe throughout the summer. They played a few U.S. festivals in 2023, but haven't toured the States since 2022.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!