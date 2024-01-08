Korn announces giant London show with Spiritbox & more

System Of A Down And Korn Performs At Banc Of California Stadium Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Korn is headed across the pond in a big way this summer.

The "Freak on a Leash" metallers will headline London's historic Gunnersbury Park, which can hold around 40,000 people, on August 11. The bill also includes the bands Spiritbox and Wargasm, as well as rapper Denzel Curry and the metal outfit Loathe.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit KornOfficial.com.

Korn will be touring Europe throughout the summer. They played a few U.S. festivals in 2023, but haven't toured the States since 2022.

