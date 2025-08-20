Kittie rerecording ﻿'Spit'﻿ tracks for 25th anniversary EP

Kittie has announced a new EP celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band's 2000 debut album, Spit.

The set, dubbed Spit XXV, is due out Sept. 19. It includes rerecorded versions of the Spit title track, as well as the songs "Brackish," "Do You Think I'm a Whore?" and "Charlotte."

The updated recording of the song "Spit" is accompanied by a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

Kittie followed Spit with five more albums before going on hiatus in 2017. They reunited in 2022 and put out their first album in 13 years, Fire, in 2024.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

