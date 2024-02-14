Kittie drops first new song in 13 years, "Eyes Wide Open"

Kittie is clawing back with their first new song in 13 years.

The track is called "Eyes Wide Open" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Our first new material in 13 years, 'Eyes Wide Open' is a vision quest for truth," says frontwoman Morgan Lander. "It is a torch lit in the darkness of ignorance to reveal one's true motives."

"'Eyes Wide Open' is a lesson in trust, betrayal, and ultimately the ability to see behind the curtain to reveal all," she continues. "It was one of the first songs we wrote, coming together again after a long time away from creating, and I think you can really hear the fires reigniting in this track."

Kittie put out their last record, I've Failed You, in 2011. After completing a tour behind the record in 2012, they played just two shows before reuniting at the end of 2021. They've since played a number of festivals and will continue to perform in 2024 with sets at Sick New World, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.