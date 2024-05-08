Kittie details comeback album, ﻿'Fire'

Sumerian Records

By Josh Johnson

The Kittie reunion is officially on Fire.

That's the title of the Canadian metallers' upcoming comeback album, due out June 21. It's the first full-length release from Kittie since 2011's I've Failed You.

Fire includes the previously released songs "Eyes Wide Open" and "We Are Shadows." A third cut, titled "Vultures," is available now via digital outlets.

The accompanying "Vultures" video, streaming on YouTube, features footage from Kittie's set at April's Sick New World festival. Kittie will be touring throughout the summer playing a mix of festival and headlining dates.

Here's the Fire track list:

"Fire"
"I Still Wear This Crown"
"Falter"
"Vultures"
"We Are Shadows"
"Wound"
"One Foot in the Grave"
"Are You Entertained?"
"Grime"
"Eyes Wide Open"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!