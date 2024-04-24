Kittie announces US headlining shows

Hell & Heaven Metal Fest 2022 - Day 2 Medios y Media/Getty Images (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The reunited Kittie has announced a batch of U.S. headlining dates.

The run includes shows in New York City on July 19, August 2 in Atlanta, August 4 in Dallas and August 23 in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket info, visit Kittie.net.

In February, Kittie released their first new song in 13 years, "Eyes Wide Open." They followed that with another track, "We Are Shadows."

You can also catch Kittie at a number of upcoming festivals, including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

