KISS' Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons & Peter Criss pay tribute to Ace Frehley

Ace Frehley, Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Gene Simmons of the rock and roll band Kiss pose for a portrait session in January 1975 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

KISS founding guitarist Ace Frehley is being remembered by his former bandmates, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss.

Stanley and Simmons released a joint statement following the news of Frehley’s Thursday death at age 74, sharing that they "are devastated" by Ace's passing.

"He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history," they said. "He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy."

They added that their thoughts were with Ace’s wife Jeanette Frehley, his daughter Monique Frehley, "and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Criss remembered Frehley in a post on his website, writing, "With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away," and sharing that he and his wife "were with him to the end."

"I love you my brother," he continued. "As a founding member of the rock group KISS and in Ace's solo career, Ace influenced and touch[ed] the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army."

Finally, he added, "To the KISS Army and Ace's Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all... Broken..."

KISS was formed in New York City in 1973, with Frehley on lead guitar and vocals, Stanley on vocals and rhythm guitar, Simmons on vocals and bass, and Criss on drums and vocals. Frehley left the group in 1982 but rejoined them in 1996. He then left again in 2002, after KISS’ first farewell tour. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

