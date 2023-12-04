KISS introduces fans to their avatars at final show in New York City

KISS said goodbye to the road Saturday, December 2, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but they're not going away for good and have already revealed what's next for the group.

After playing the final song, "Rock and Roll All Nite," the band introduced the crowd, and the public watching at home via pay-per-view, to their KISS avatars, with holograms of Demon, the Starchild, Catman, and Spaceman performing “God Gave Rock 'N' Roll to You II.”

"The end of the road is the beginning of another road," Paul Stanley told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. "We're not going anywhere. You'll see us in all different things all the time. We'll see you in your dreams."

According to Fast Company, the KISS avatars come courtesy of San Francisco-based Industrial Light & Magic, with the band sharing some behind-the-scenes video of the making their holograms, captioning the clip, "A NEW ERA BEGINS."

"The future is so exciting," Gene Simmons says in the clip, with Stanley adding, "We can live on eternally."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.