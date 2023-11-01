KISS’ Ace Frehley details new solo album, blasts Paul Stanley

Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is getting ready to share some new music. In an interview with Nuvo, Frehley reveals that he'll be releasing a new solo record next year.

“It's probably the best record I've ever done,” he says. “I'm very excited about it."

The album is expected to come out in February, with the title track “10,000 Volts” being released in November.

“I'm really excited to see the response I'm gonna get because I really think it's, it's gonna be positive, and people are gonna be very, very surprised because I think it's one of my best records,” he shares.

Frehley's former band is getting ready to say goodbye to the road in December, and while fans would probably love to see him join them onstage for their final shows at Madison Square Garden, that's not going to happen. Frehley says he offered to play on the tour, and heard that both Gene Simmons and KISS manager Doc McGhee wanted him — but Paul Stanley nixed it.

"It's pretty obvious he's an egomaniac and wants all the spotlight. If [I] returned to the band, I'd get all the press," Frehley says, adding that he's surprised Stanley keeps saying negative things about him and former KISS drummer Peter Criss in the press.

"He just made a statement that if we played with them at Madison Square Garden, it would mar the performance. He's basically shooting himself in the foot and making an a****** out of himself," Frehley says. "When people hear those statements, they're just gonna realize that he doesn't know what the hell he's talking about and is probably just jealous."

