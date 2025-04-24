Kirk Hammett says 'heck, yeah!' to idea of Metallica playing Las Vegas Sphere

Kirk Hammett is down to rock the Sphere.

The Metallica guitarist tells The Hollywood Reporter that he'd be interested in the metal legends headlining the high-tech Las Vegas venue.

"Oh, heck, yeah!" Hammett says. "That's a great example of how venues are changing. That's using modern technology to the fullest, to really up the levels of production and entertainment, connected to AI and making it a crazy experience."

The Sphere, which opened in 2023, boasts a state-of-the-art 160,000-square-foot wraparound LED screen. So far, Sphere performers have included U2, Phish, Eagles and Dead & Company.

In 2024, bassist Robert Trujillo was asked in an interview about the possibility of Metallica playing the Sphere, to which he responded, "You'd have to ask [drummer] Lars [Ulrich] that question!"

You can catch Metallica in non-Sphere venues on their current North American tour, which continues Thursday in Toronto.

