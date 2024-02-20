Kings of Leon teases release date for new music

It appears we'll be getting new Kings of Leon music in the near future.

In a Facebook post, the "Use Somebody" outfit has shared a video captioned with the word "Mustang" and a date: Thursday, February 22. The clip features shots of a helicopter and a group of priests as a guitar riff plays in the background.

As previously reported, KoL told fans during a January concert that they were gearing up to release new material, teasing, "Get ready for 'The Mustang.'"

The most recent Kings of Leon album is 2021's When You See Yourself, which includes the single "The Bandit."

