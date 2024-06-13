Kings of Leon premiere video for 'Can We Please Have Fun' track "Ballerina Radio"

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have premiered the video for "Ballerina Radio," a track off the band's new album, Can We Please Have Fun.

The clip begins with frontman Caleb Followill singing "Ballerina Radio" off of a karaoke machine before transitioning into a full-band performance.

"Ballerina Radio is a special song to me," Followill says. "The first line of the song gave me an opportunity to use my imagination and I went for it. Everything came together quickly and the energy in the studio was electric."

"We wanted to continue working and being creative in the time between making the record and touring," he adds of making the video. "Putting a face to the music was a nice way for us to do that."

You can watch the "Ballerina Radio" video streaming on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, dropped in May. It includes the lead single "Mustang."

Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

