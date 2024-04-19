Kings of Leon have "Nothing to Do" on latest '﻿Can We Please Have Fun'﻿ track

Kings of Leon have premiered a new song called "Nothing to Do," a track off the band's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun.

"Nothing to Do" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring a continuous shot filmed by frontman Caleb Followill. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, arrives May 10. It also includes the previously released songs "Mustang" and "Split Screen."

Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

