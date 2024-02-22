Kings of Leon drop new single "Mustang" off upcoming ﻿'Can We Please Have Fun﻿' album

Kings of Leon have premiered a new song called "Mustang," the lead single off the band's just-announced upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun.

The ninth studio effort from the "Use Somebody" outfit will arrive May 10. You can listen to "Mustang" via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"It was the most enjoyable record I've ever been a part of," says frontman Caleb Followill.

"It's like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable," adds drummer Nathan Followill. "I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn't have to be on 11."

Can We Please Have Fun is the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, which spawned the single "The Bandit."

In even more news, KoL has announced a U.S. tour in support of Can We Please Have Fun, running from August 14 in Austin, Texas, to October 5 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

You can sign up for access to a presale now through Tuesday, February 27, at 11 p.m. local time. The general on-sale will begin Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KingsofLeon.com.

Here's the Can We Please Have Fun track list:

"Ballerina Radio"

"Rainbow Ball"

"Nowhere to Run"

"Mustang"

"Actual Daydream"

"Split Screen"

"Don't Stop the Bleeding"

"Nothing to Do"

"Television"

"Hesitation Generation"

"Ease Me On"

"Seen"

