Kings of Leon attend a "Rainbow Ball" in new video for ﻿'Can We Please Have Fun'﻿ track

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have premiered the video for "Rainbow Ball," a track off the band's new album, Can We Please Have Fun.

Befitting of its title, the clip features closeups of the Followills bathed in a kaleidoscope of colors. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, dropped May 10. It includes the lead single "Mustang."

Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in support of Can We Please Have Fun in August.

