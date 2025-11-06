Kings of Leon announce ﻿﻿new ﻿﻿EP, '﻿EP #2'

Kings Of Leon And Zach Bryan In Concert - East Rutherford, NJ Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon performs at MetLife Stadium on July 18, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have announced a new EP.

The four-track set, dubbed EP #2, is due out Friday. It includes new songs called "All the Little Sheep," "To Space," "Pit to the Rind" and "The Wolf."

Notably, Kings of Leon have never released an EP called EP #1, but the EP #2 cover artwork is decorated with images of cherries similar to the cover of the band's 2003 debut EP, Holy Roller Novocaine. So perhaps EP #2 is considered a spiritual sequel to Holy Roller Novocaine.

The most recent KoL album is 2024's Can We Please Have Fun. They've followed that with two collaborations with country star Zach Bryan, "Bowery" and "We're onto Something."

Kings of Leon will close out 2025 with a New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas.

