Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach shares new album update: "All lyrics have been finalized and completed"

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach has shared a new update on the progress of the band's next album.

In an Instagram post on Monday, January 22, Leach wrote, "As of the 20th all lyrics have been finalized and completed."

"This was the single most difficult and rewarding process of my career," Leach shared. "I grew a lot as a writer and as a human during all of it."

The post includes photos of stacks and rows of papers separated by rejected and approved ideas.

"Everyone is different when it comes to their work or their art," Leach wrote. "Sometimes it's seemingly effortless and other times it is stifling and frustrating. If I've learned anything it is that persistence, discipline and passion go hand in hand with humility and transition."

Killswitch Engage's most recent album is 2019's Atonement.

