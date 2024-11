Killswitch Engage is finally set to engage with some new music.

The Massachusetts metallers have announced that they'll release a fresh track called "The Consequence" on Nov. 20.

"New music coming," the band says. "Mark your calendars."

"The Consequence" follows KsE's latest album, Atonement, which was released in 2019. The group plans to play new material on their recently announced 2025 U.S. tour, which launches in March.

