Killswitch Engage premieres video for ﻿'This Consequence'﻿ track 'Collusion'

Killswitch Engage has premiered the video for "Collusion," a track off the band's new album, This Consequence.

The clip follows a hacker who breaks into an authoritarian news broadcast to replace it with footage of KsE rocking out, jolting the brainwashed masses out of their trances.

"'Collusion' is about the struggle between people in power and the common people," says frontman Jesse Leach. "It speaks about the propaganda and divisiveness used to keep us in control. It's about the ruthlessness of the ruling class who use wealth to raise, manipulate, and destroy empires at their will."

"I wish for people to use discernment and intellect to read between the lines," he continues. "My hope is to instill a desire for analyzation and critical thinking amidst the current rigged and corrupt forms of governments the world over."

You can watch the "Collusion" video on YouTube.

This Consequence, the first Killswitch album since 2019, dropped on Friday. It also includes the single "I Believe."

Killswitch Engage will launch a U.S. tour in March.

