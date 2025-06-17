Killswitch Engage rocks for the Earth in new 'Aftermath' video

Killswitch Engage has premiered the video for "Aftermath," a track off the band's new album, This Consequence.

The clip documents the environmental damage done to the Earth, and encourages listeners to volunteer their time and effort to help out.

"This song is not just a desperate song with a sense of sadness and anger — it is a call to arms," says frontman Jesse Leach. "I'm urging my fellow humans to rise above the helplessness and despair."

"I want people to see we need to put one foot in front of the other and start to rebuild our lives," he continues. "Be it from an abusive relationship, a financial hardship, a death of a loved one, or mourning yet another disaster unleashed upon the natural world."

This Consequence was released in February. It also includes the single "I Believe."

Killswitch Engage will hit the road on the Summer of Loud tour with Beartooth, I Prevail and Parkway Drive starting June 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.