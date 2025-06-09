Killswitch Engage catches first top-10 hit with 'honey sweet' single 'I Believe'

Killswitch Engage's song "I Believe," the current single off their new album, This Consequence, is the band's biggest rock radio hit of their career and their first top-10 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. When first picking a track to be a single off of This Consequence, bassist Mike D'Antonio tells ABC Audio that "I Believe" felt like a fitting choice.

"Based on rock play that we've had in the past, we knew that ['I Believe'] was probably the closest to a rock single that we could have," D'Antonio says.

However, D'Antonio shares that he needed some convincing to get on board with the song initially.

"I personally thought it was a bit too honey sweet, a bit too heart-on-your-sleeve," he says. "But we kinda went with it, and I think it came out for the best. It's definitely doing really well at radio."

While "I Believe" may be "honey sweet," at least relative to other Killswitch songs, D'Antonio's experience filming its video definitely was not. The shoot's use of video screens reminded him of a time he got very sick on an amusement park ride.

"If you ever watch that video, I'm not moving too much, because I threw up many times," D'Antonio laughs.

Killswitch Engage will return to the road in support of This Consequence on the Summer of Loud tour, which kicks off June 21 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The bill also includes Beartooth, I Prevail and Parkway Drive.

