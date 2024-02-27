Killswitch Engage announces signature ring celebrating 25th anniversary

Killswitch Engage is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a band with some new jewelry.

The Massachusetts metallers have announced a signature ring in collaboration with Clocks + Colours. The piece features the KsE skull logo handcrafted from solid sterling silver, and is described as an "ode to the legacy and soul of the band."

You can order your own Killswitch Engage ring, which costs $180, now via ClocksandColours.com.

Killswitch Engage was founded in 1999, and they released their self-titled debut album in 2000. Their most recent record is 2019's Atonement, and a follow-up is currently in the works.

