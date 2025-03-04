Killswitch Engage plans to 'hammer this record home' on ﻿'This Consequence'﻿ tour

By Josh Johnson

Killswitch Engage will launch a U.S. tour in support of their new album, This Consequence, Wednesday in Nashville. As bassist Mike D'Antonio tells ABC Audio, the band is excited to hit the road in a way they haven't been able to over the past few years.

"We haven't been on the road in awhile, we haven't really even headlined in quite a bit," D'Antonio says. "It's gonna be fun to stretch our legs out again."

Killswitch didn't get the chance to fully tour their last record, 2019's Atonement, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — they were called back home just two shows into their planned 2020 run — and they definitely don't want that to be the case with This Consequence.

"We're just gonna hammer this record home as much as we can, 'cause we weren't able to do it on the last one," D'Antonio says.

"I think we're going full-bore Consequence," he adds of the set list. "We just really believe in it."

Along with hearing songs off the new record, you can expect a recreation of the robots from the This Consequence cover artwork.

"Maybe they'll light up, maybe they'll come to life," D'Antonio teases. "Who knows? We'll see how that goes."

