The Killers tease new music arriving Friday

Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Killers are back with new music.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit has announced that a fresh tune — or possibly even an album — titled "Your Side of Town" will premiere on Friday, August 25.

"It's got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years," The Killers share in an Instagram post. "And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it's yours! Turn it up."

You can presave "Your Side of Town" now.

"Your Side of Town" follows The Killers' 2020 and 2021 albums, Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine, respectively. They also put out a single, "Boy," in 2022.

